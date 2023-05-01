Real Betis confirm new Sporting Director after weeks of speculation

Real Betis have appointed Ramon Planes as their sporting director after several weks of negotiations, filling the previously vacant position.

Former Sporting Director Antonio Cordon left his position in February, resigning from the post. Since then, Betis have been on the hunt for a new name.

Planes, formerly of Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, left Getafe in March after his contract was mutually terminated. He then confirmed several offers, including one from Betis, which has finally come to fruition, with Planes taking over until 2026.

He arrives with a good reputation, having brought the likes of Pedri and Ronald Araujo to Barcelona. However he will have a tricky job on his hands to begin with, with just a month until the end of the season. Most clubs will already have their summer recruitment drive well underway. Even if Planes is up to date with the situation of the Betis squad, he will be behind schedule working on new signings.