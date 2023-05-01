Newcastle United latest side to enter battle for Barcelona target Vitor Roque

Barcelona are to face further competition for Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque, who has been earmarked as their long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker turns 35 this summer and Barcelona are aware that they will need a replacement sooner rather than later, but equally are conscious they cannot afford to bring in a ready-made world class forward. Hence the 18-year-old Roque was to be targeted.

However his price tag continues to inflate with more and more teams interested. Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly looking to compete for his signature, but MD say that Newcastle United are also looking to bring in Roque.

Last month the reporting was that Roque would hold out for a move to Barcelona, but that idea seems to have lost traction lately. Alongside the clamour to sign Lionel Messi again and the need to make significant sales, it seems increasingly unlikely that they will be able to persuade either Athletico Paranaense or Roque to reject higher offers from England.