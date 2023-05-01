Athletic Club Mallorca

La Liga Wrap: Girona and Athletic Club boost European qualification hopes in midweek

Girona and Athletic Club have kept up their slim chances of European qualification with some key midweek results.

As the season enters into its final phase, Girona followed up their impressive win over Real Madrid, with a 2-0 victory on the road at Sevilla.

The Catalans are now in with a chance of snatching either a top six, or top seven spot, in the weeks ahead.

Valentin Castellanos’ netted four goals in the victory over Los Blancos, and he scored the clincher at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, following Juanpe’s opener.

Victory in Andalucia edges them up to 8th in the table, with Athletic Club holding on to 7th spot, after drawing at Mallorca.

The Basque side lost at Sevilla over the weekend and they fell behind to Kang-in Lee’s deflected strike.

However, captain Inaki Williams showed nerves of steel in the dying moments, to convert from the penalty spot, to seize a late 1-1 draw.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Juanpi Kang-in Lee Valentin Castellanos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News