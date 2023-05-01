La Liga Wrap: Girona and Athletic Club boost European qualification hopes in midweek

Girona and Athletic Club have kept up their slim chances of European qualification with some key midweek results.

As the season enters into its final phase, Girona followed up their impressive win over Real Madrid, with a 2-0 victory on the road at Sevilla.

The Catalans are now in with a chance of snatching either a top six, or top seven spot, in the weeks ahead.

Valentin Castellanos’ netted four goals in the victory over Los Blancos, and he scored the clincher at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, following Juanpe’s opener.

Juanpe gets the opener! 👏 The Girona captain scores off a corner kick and it's 1-0 to the visitors 🔴⚪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/xiKpEBulC0 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 1, 2023

Victory in Andalucia edges them up to 8th in the table, with Athletic Club holding on to 7th spot, after drawing at Mallorca.

The Basque side lost at Sevilla over the weekend and they fell behind to Kang-in Lee’s deflected strike.

Kang-in Lee scores the opener! ⚽ The South Korean does brilliantly to keep the move alive and finish 🎯#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/eUSqPhEDGR — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 1, 2023

However, captain Inaki Williams showed nerves of steel in the dying moments, to convert from the penalty spot, to seize a late 1-1 draw.

Rescued at the death! Iñaki Williams scores a late penalty to help his side to a point 🦁 Should it have been given, though? 👀#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/jCls3CIDEv — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 1, 2023

Images via Getty Images