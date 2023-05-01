Joaquin Sanchez injury update as La Liga appearance record hangs in the balance

Real Betis are optimistic of Joaquin Sanchez’s chances of breaking the La Liga all-time appearance record this season.

The 41-year-old Los Verdiblancos club legend has confirmed his plan to retire at the end of the 2022/23 season, on the back of a sensational 23-year career.

He received a standing ovation from the Camp Nou faithful, after coming on as a second half substitute, in Real Betis’ 4-0 weekend defeat in Catalonia.

Joaquín comes on to a fantastic ovation at the Spotify Camp Nou 👏 The legendary LaLiga and Real Betis figure recently announced that he would retire at the end of the current season 🌴🌟#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/IUqOGZAu0L — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 29, 2023

However, a knee injury forced him off in the closing minutes, with concern over time running out to clinch the La Liga record.

Former Spanish international goal keeper Andoni Zubizarreta is the current holder, with 622 matches, as Joaquin sits on 617, with six league games left in 2022/23.

Reports from Marca claim the picture on Joaquin is positive, with ‘a slight knee sprain’, which will be assessed in the next 48 hours.

Real Betis head to Athletic Club on May 4, and if Joaquin is passed fit, Manuel Pellegrini is likely to give him some game time, to get closer to the record.