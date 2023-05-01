Hugo Duro furious with Valencia teammates – “If we don’t wake up we’re going to s***”

Valencia forward Hugo Duro has called out his teammates for a lack of attitude after Los Che fell to defeat against Cadiz on Sunday. With just six games to go, Valencia remain two points above the drop zone.

Valencia went 2-0 down to Cadiz just after half-time, only getting back into the game via a mistake from Cadiz goalkeeper Conan Ledesma, allowing Samuel Lino an easy response. Ledesma redeemed himself later with an excellent save from Edinson Cavani, and Samu Castillejo missed a big chance late on to take a point.

Speaking just after the match, Duro accused Cadiz forward Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano of insulting his mother, but he had far harsher words for his own side.

“Today we were playing a f****** final. And there have been lapses in concentration again… If we don’t wake up we’re going to s***,” he fired to the cameras post-match, as carried by MD.

“It cannot be that they dominate you for a half and that it comes down just to attitude. Yes, there was a lack of attitude: until they give us the first hit we do not react and this cannot be allowed.”

He then reminded his side why they needed to be fighting.

“Our fans are incredible, they work Monday to Friday and miss their weekend to see us play 90 minutes. We have to respond to them with attitude, work and balls, if they beat us it can’t be for lack of attitude.”

Duro would go on to say that he had faith in Valencia to compete until the end and eventually escape with their La Liga status. The message sent was one of significant frustration though, and shows that Los Che are both frustrated with their own team and abundantly aware of the price of mistakes. They face Villarreal at home next.