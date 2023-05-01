Fran Garcia open to Real Madrid return in 2023

Rayo Vallecano star Fran Garcia has admitted he is ready to return to Real Madrid this summer.

Garcia has established himself as one of the best left backs in La Liga in the last two seasons, after joining Rayo permanently, ahead of the 2021/22 season.

As part of the package to take him across the Spanish capital, Real Madrid still own 50% of his contractual rights, and have first refusal to buy him back.

Los Blancos reportedly activated their option to resign him, during the January transfer window, following transfer interest from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Garcia acknowledged the ongoing speculation, and confirmed Bayer head coach Xabi Alonso reached out over a switch to Germany.

“From the beginning I did not want to find out much because I’m comfortable here in Vallecas”, the 23-year-old stated.

“It was an opportunity to play in European competition, Xabi Alonso wanted me to join in the winter market.

“In the end, it was decided to end the season here, and at the end of the campaign, see what happens.

“I’m a Rayo player until 2025. I have a contract, and I’m delighted and proud to play for Rayo. They gave me the opportunity to grow professionally, and I will always be grateful.

“There’s a lot of talk about the end of the season, but everything is ‘up in the air’. At the end of the season, we will decide, between myself, Rayo and Real Madrid.”

Carlo Ancelotti is on the hunt for a new option at left back, with the Italian frustrated by Ferland Mendy’s form and injury concerns, with Garcia a replacement option for 2023/24.