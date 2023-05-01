Carlo Ancelotti gives positive Luka Modric update ahead of crucial fixtures

Real Madrid fans can be optimistic that midfield lynchpin Luka Modric is in contention to play against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final, following a positive outlook given by Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian spoke to the press ahead of their clash with Real Sociedad on Tuesday night, with several players absent from training. David Alaba will not recover in time for La Real, but should be back in full training on Wednesday, Vinicius Junior is suspended for the encounter, Eder Militao missed the training session for personal reasons, while Fede Valverde did aquatic work, but may make the squad too.

The best news for Los Blancos is to do with Modric though. The Croatian picked up a muscle injury last week, and was declared doubtful for the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against Osasuna. The first leg of the Champions League semi-final takes place next week too.

“We have good news regarding Modric. It could be that he is ready for Saturday,” Ancelotti remarked.

Last week the Croatian flew to Serbia in order to see a specialist on his muscle problem, and it appears it has paid dividends.

Even if he is not fully fit to face Osasuna in Seville, it implies that he is likely to be ready for Manchester City on Tuesday next week. Dani Ceballos has been earmarked to fill his role, but Ancelotti has admitted that nobody can match the experience that Modric has in big games.