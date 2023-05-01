Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by La Liga scheduling

Carlo Ancelotti has hit out at La Liga over their fixture scheduling for the final weeks of the 2022/23 campaign.

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad tomorrow night, in a rearranged tie, due to their Copa del Rey final against Osasuna this weekend.

However, the changed fixture has also been moved to a later slot, to allow it to be included on broadcast rosters, on a busy night of league action.

Los Blancos kick off in San Sebastian at 10pm Spanish time, with the game expected to drift into the following day, as a negative impact to Ancelotti’s plans.

Ancelotti and his players are likely to fly back from Madrid, immediately after the game, but their late arrival time in the Spanish capital is likely to mean a day of training missed.

“A game at La Real is a demanding match and we have some injuries to deal with,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“The game schedule makes no sense, but we going to San Sebastian with a vengeance!”

The disruption means Real Madrid will only have two days of training, before facing Osasuna in the final on May 6, followed by the Champions League first leg against Manchester City three days later.