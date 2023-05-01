Barcelona still tracking Premier League star Wilfried Zaha

Barcelona are still considering a bold summer move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha is set to make a call on his Palace future at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with his current contract at Selhurst Park expiring in June.

Palace have been working on a renewal package for the Ivory Coast international, but the 30-year-old is rumoured to be open to a new challenge.

If Zaha does opt to walk away from his boyhood club, there will be renewed Premier League interest in him, with long term admirers Arsenal and Chelsea also monitoring the situation with interest.

However, as per reports from the Daily Telegraph, Barcelona have kept in touch with Zaha’s representatives, over the potential for a free transfer swoop.

La Blaugrana will once again be working within a tight financial budget, ahead of the 2023/23 campaign, and Zaha’s salary package would be lower than other options on their radar.