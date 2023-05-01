Barcelona star robbed during victory over Real Betis

Barcelona star Jules Kounde was robbed while he was playing on Saturday night, as they beat Real Betis 4-0.

The Frenchman was in action at the time, contributing an assist for Robert Lewandowski, as the Blaugrana cruised to a win. According to MD (via Sport), his house was broken into on Saturday night. The player informed the authorities and the club when he realised the incident had taken place – no further details have been provided.

Kounde is far from the first player to suffer such a fate, the most high-profile case being Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint last season. Samuel Umtiti, Arthur Melo, Luis Suarez, Ansu Fati, Jordi Alba, Philippe Coutinho and Kevin Prince-Boateng have all fallen victim to the same crime while with Barcelona.

Kounde arrived from Sevilla last summer in €50m deal, and is set to be a mainstay in the starting XI for the next four years of his deal.