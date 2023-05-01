Barcelona move closer to deal with 15-year-old talent Lamine Yamal as Real Madrid watch on

Barcelona are reportedly closer to agreeing a contract with Lamine Yamal, as per reports stemming from Catalonia.

The 15-year-old talent has been talked about as the most talented player to come out of La Masia in many years. Yamal made his debut on Saturday night, becoming the youngest player in Barcelona history.

Being so young, he has not yet signed his first professional deal. Managed by Jorge Mendes, Barcelona are desperately trying to tie down Yamal this summer when he turns 16. In the background are Real Madrid, the team who both of his parents support, keeping tabs on the situation.

However MD say that Yamal and Barcelona are closer to an agreement. They believe the optimism from inside Can Barca is a sign that talks are going well, and were they not, it is unlikely he would have debuted on Saturday night.

Barcelona are required to hold onto Yamal, even if at this early stage it is not yet clear how good he will be. Losing the player they rate highest, whom has been personally championed by Xavi Hernandez, would be a major sign of weakness in the face of competition.