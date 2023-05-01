Barcelona join Manchester United and Liverpool in Gabri Veiga race as alternative option to first choice

Barcelona are the latest side to show interest in Celta Vigo talent Gabri Veiga, according to the latest reporting from Madrid.

Veiga, 20, has been making waves in La Liga this season with nine goals and four assists so far in his first year as a regular in the Celta team. President Carlos Mourino has been clear that he expects Veiga to leave for his €40m release clause this summer.

As per Diario AS, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have all held conversations with him. Recently Pini Zahavi has recently been appointed as his agent, as a summer move beckons for the youngster.

Their information also claims that Barcelona have registered their interest in him too. Should they be unable to bring in Lionel Messi this summer, then they may look towards Veiga as a younger option to reinforce the attack. Previously he has been discussed as an alternative to Jude Bellingham for rivals Real Madrid.

It is perhaps not surprising this report has emerged now, with Zahavi holding close ties to Barcelona following a deal to bring Robert Lewandowski to Camp Nou last summer. However Veiga would in fact be more expensive than Messi – the Galician’s salary would be less, but the Argentine would arrive on a free. The release clause would have to be paid in full, at least according to Mourino, which would be prohibitive for Barcelona.