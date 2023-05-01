Barcelona considering swap deal with Atletico Madrid to force Yannick Carrasco deal through

Barcelona are considering a swap deal in an attempt to unblock negotiations for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco.

The Belgian winger looks likely to leave Los Colchoneros this summer, and Barcelona secured an €18m optional buy clause for Carrasco during the deal taking Memphis Depay the other way.

However the Blaugrana do not want to give into Atleti’s demands for Carrasco, who has a year left on his deal this summer. As per Cadena SER, they are considering including Ferran Torres in a swap deal for Carrasco in an attempt to force the matter.

The Spanish channel do not mention any fee from Atletico Madrid. They say Atletico have no intention of bringing in Torres, who is not amongst their interests.

It would also be a major financial hit if Barcelona were to swap the two directly – Torres arrived from Manchester City for €55m less than 18 months ago.

Torres is one of a number of players that Barcelona are thought to be considering selling this summer in order to balance out their wage bill compared to their salary limit. While Torres has shown glimpses of good form, it looks as if Barcelona will be making a loss on any sale this summer, given is questionable form since he arrived back from England.

