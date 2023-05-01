Alvaro Odriozola set for Real Sociedad ‘audition’

Real Madrid forgotten man Alvaro Odriozola is reportedly edging closer to a summer return to Real Sociedad.

The Basque defender has vanished from Carlo Ancelotti’s plans this season, despite injury concerns in defence, with the 27-year-old making just two substitute La Liga appearances.

Odriozola has never been a first team regular for Los Blancos, following his 2018 move from San Sebastian, with loan stints at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina failing to spark his career in Madrid.

With his current contract running until 2024, Real Madrid are looking to secure a fee for him, despite their clear willingness to let him go.

As per reports from Diario AS, Ancelotti will play Odriozola in their clash at the Estadio Anoeta tomorrow, as part of a plan to open formal negotiations with La Real.

His old club have previously tried to bring him back to the Basque country, but Real Madrid resisted, and with Champions League football returning next season, they have a budget to make a bid.