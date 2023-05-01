Al Nassr interested in Alex Telles move

Manchester United defender Alex Telles faces an uncertain summer at Old Trafford on his loan return from Sevilla.

The Brazilian international has endured an injury damaged spell at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan after picking up a knee injury prior to the 2022 World Cup.

The 30-year-old has made just 11 La Liga starts in 2022/23, with former boss Jorge Sampaoli utilising him, as the Andalucians looked to ease away from a relegation battle.

However, Sevilla have no plans to make his loan deal a permanent switch, with their top-flight status now effectively confirmed for 2023/24.

Telles is ready to make a major call on his career in the months ahead, with neither United nor Sevilla keen to involve him next season.

As per reports from Diario AS, former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, and Al Nassr, could offer him a route out of Europe this summer, with the Saudi Arabian side willing to match his United salary in Riyadh.