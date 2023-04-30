When can Barcelona secure their first La Liga title win in four years?

After securing victory over Real Betis on Saturday evening, Barcelona reinstated their 11 point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table. With just six matches remaining, they are well-placed to secure their first title in four years.

Xavi Hernandez’s side have wobbled in recent weeks, but with an almost fully fit squad now available, they will be hoping to tie up the title as soon as possible.

They cannot win the title midweek, even if they defeat Osasuna and Real Madrid lose at Real Sociedad. However, Barcelona will be hoping that Los Blancos do drop points in their next two matches, as it would allow them to win the title against fierce city rivals Espanyol on the 14th of May.

Should both teams match each other’s results, then Barcelona would have the opportunity to wrap up the title the following weekend, when they host Real Sociedad at the Spotify Camp Nou, irrespective of Real Madrid’s result against Valencia.

Image via Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images