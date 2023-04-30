Vinicius Junior to miss Real Sociedad trip after picking up second suspension of the season

Vinicius Junior produced another excellent performance for Real Madrid in Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian did excellently to lay Karim Benzema’s first goal on a plate, and despite not being involved in any of the other three goals, he was a constant threat to the Almeria defence.

However, he will not threaten the Real Sociedad defence on Tuesday, as he picked up his 10th booking of the season in La Liga, meaning that he will serve an automatic one-match suspension for the second time.

Vinicius has regularly caught the attention of referees, rightly or wrongly, and Saturday’s match was another instance. As a result, he will sit out the trip to San Sebastian, although there was the possibility that he would have been rested anyway.

With Real Madrid taking on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, and then Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie three days later, Vinicius will not get a well-earned rest ahead of two pivotal matches.

Image via JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA/DIARIO AS