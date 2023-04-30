Rodrygo Goes reaches career-best statistics after sublime performance against Almeria

Rodrygo Goes turned in another excellent performance for Real Madrid during Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian, who has firmly established himself as an important player this season, scored one, while also providing an incredible assist for Karim Benzema.

Outrageous skill by Rodrygo! 😱🇧🇷 Benzema gets a brace, but it was all about the assist from the Brazilian 🪄#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/LWwblJnXV8 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 29, 2023

The contributions took him to 14 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, which is his greatest haul in a season in both statistics, as per Diario AS.

Strikingly, his stats pre and post-World Cup are exactly the same. He scored seven goals and provided five assists before the mis-season break, and has done the same since domestic football returned at the end of December.

With a minimum of nine matches still to be played this season (10 if Real Madrid reach the Champions League final), Rodrygo will have the opportunity to make his already-excellent individual season even better.

However, his first priority will be helping Real Madrid end the season on a high, and he will hope to do that by aiding his side in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.