Real Madrid suffer injury worries to two key players ahead of Osasuna and Manchester City fixtures

Real Madrid have a season-defining few weeks ahead of them, as they target success in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

They take on Osasuna in the final of the Copa del Rey next Saturday, with the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu just three days later.

There are already doubts over David Alaba and Luka Modric’s availability for both fixtures, and Sport have now reported that both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo suffered knocks in Real Madrid’s victory over Almeria on Saturday.

Vinicius suffered a knock to his knee during the match, which resulted in him being substituted, while Rodrygo was spotted nursing an ice pack after he was subbed out.

It remains to be seen whether both will be available for next Saturday, but it is unlikely that either will play against Real Sociedad on Tuesday as a precaution. Vinicius will not play in San Sebastian anyway, having picked up a 10th booking of the season against Almeria.

Real Madrid will be desperate for both players to be available, as they prepare for a crucial few weeks in their season.