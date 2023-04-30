Pichichi race hots up as Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema both score on Saturday

While the La Liga title race appears to be all but over, there is a much tighter competition between Real Madrid and Barcelona that looks set to come down to the final weeks of the season.

Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema are the two protagonists in the Pichichi race, with both looking to finish as the top scorer in La Liga this season. The former currently leads in his first season in Spain, but Benzema is closing him down.

A hat-trick from Benzema in Real Madrid’s victory over Almeria took him to 17 and closed the gap to one, but Lewandowski netted against Real Betis to take his tally to 19, establishing a buffer between the two, albeit not a comfortable one.

It is a testament to Benzema that he is still in contention despite his season being regularly interrupted by injuries. Likewise, Lewandowski has been magnificent, considering it is his first season in Spanish football.

The race is likely to go down to the wire, but Barcelona and Real Madrid will hope to help their respective talisman pick up the prestigious award.