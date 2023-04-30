Pep Guardiola admits injury concern over Kevin De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola has revealed his injury concern over key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

City eased above Arsenal in the Premier League title race, for the first time since August, as they secured a 2-1 win away at Fulham this weekend.

However, the pre-game build up to the trip to Craven Cottage focused on De Bruyne’s absence from the travelling City squad due to injury.

Guardiola declined to comment on De Bruyne’s omission before the game but the Catalan coach offered an update after the game.

“He doesn’t feel good. He has some injury issues and could not travel”, as per reports from the Daily Mirror.

“I don’t know when he will be back.”

Guardiola’s comments have caused concern for City fans, ahead of a crunch few weeks of matches, as they push for a possible trophy treble this season.

Alongside battling Arsenal for the title, they also face Manchester United in the FA Cup final, and a Champions League semfinal against Real Madrid, as concern over De Bruyne grows.