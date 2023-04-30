Marc-Andre Ter Stegen breaks Barcelona record after shutting out Real Betis

Barcelona are well on course to secure their first La Liga title in four years. Saturday evening’s routine victory over Real Betis ensured that they have retained their 11 point lead over Real Madrid, with just six matches of the season to play.

Barcelona’s excellent form in La Liga has been built on their defence. After 32 matches, they have conceded just 11 goals, which is an utterly remarkable feat. Led by goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, they have been incredibly difficult to beat.

Ter Stegen picked up his 24th clean sheet of the season against Betis, which broke Claudio Bravo’s club record of 23, achieved in Barcelona’s treble-winning 2014/15 season. It is perhaps ironic that the Chilean was on the bench for Betis as his German counterpart broke his record.

It is a testament to Ter Stegen and his defence that the feat has been achieved with six matches still remaining this season. However, they will still have more in their sights, with the record in European football’s top five leagues being 25 clean sheets, which was achieved by Chelsea in the 2004/05 season.

Ter Stegen will hope to equal that record on Tuesday, when Barcelona host Copa del Rey finalists Osasuna at the Spotify Camp Nou.