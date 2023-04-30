Manchester City could be without Kevin De Bruyne for crucial Real Madrid matches

Coming into a crucial period of their season, Real Madrid have got injury issues to deal with. David Alaba and Luka Modric are both absent at the moment, ahead of the Copa del Rey final and Champions League semi-finals.

It is Manchester City that Real Madrid will take on in the latter, and it appears that the Premier League champions have got their own injury problems to contend with.

Kevin De Bruyne has missed their fixture against Fulham on Sunday, and Pep Guardiola has told Sky Sports (via Fabrizio Romano) that he is unsure as to how long the Belgian midfielder will be out of action.

“Kevin De Bruyne is not with the squad as he doesn’t feel good. He has some injury and could not travel. Timescale for a return? I don’t know.”

De Bruyne has been in sensational form for Man City in recent weeks, and if he does miss at least one leg against Real Madrid, it would be a huge boost for the reigning European champions.