Lamine Yamal opens up on becoming Barcelona’s youngest ever player

Barcelona returned to form on Saturday, defeating Real Betis in comprehensive fashion. However, the big story was the debut of Lamine Yamal.

Aged 15 years and 290 days, Yamal became the youngest player to ever play for Barcelona, surpassing the previous record by almost a year. He had a promising cameo, which involved almost scoring and almost providing an excellent assist for Ousmane Dembele.

Yamal took to Instagram on Saturday night to express his delight at making his Barcelona debut, and he also took the opportunity to thank fans for their support.

“Dream come true. Happy to be able to debut in this shirt! Thank you very much Culers for the support. I will keep working. Visca Barca.”

Yamal is very highly regarded at Barcelona, to the extent that is talent is considered to be on par with Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta, two others that came through the La Masia academy.

However, whether he stays at Barcelona remains to be seen, as there is reportedly complications over whether he will sign his first professional contract at the club.