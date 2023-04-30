Jose Bordalas ready for Getafe relegation challenge

Returning Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas has insisted he is ready for the challenge of saving them from La Liga relegation this season.

Bordalas left Getafe in 2021, after five years in the Spanish capital, to take over at Valencia, ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, despite initially rejecting the chance to answer Getafe’s SOS call last week, following the sacking of Quique Sanchez Flores, he is now back in charge until the end of the campaign.

Ruben Reyes took charge of the 1-0 defeat at Espanyol with Bordalas watching on from the stands.

A loss in Catalonia means they end the weekend in 19th place in the table, behind Espanyol, with a two point gap to top-flight safety, ahead of the run-in.

The relegation battle will not phase Bordalas, and the experienced coach is confident of steering them away from danger in the final weeks of the campaign.

“Of course it’s worth coming to help Getafe”, as per reports from Marca.

“I come here to give everything I can to help the team. Together I think we are capable of getting away from relegation.”

Up next for Getafe is a midweek home tie against Celta Vigo with the Galicians likely to have already avoided a relegation battle.