Joaquin Sanchez’s hopes of breaking La Liga appearance record fading after sustaining injury against Barcelona

Earlier this month, Joaquin Sanchez announced that he would be retiring from professional football at the end of the season, following a sensational 23-year career.

The 41-year-old has been a Real Betis and Spanish football legend, and he would have hoped to crown his career by achieving the all-time appearance record in La Liga.

Currently held by Andoni Zubizarreta with 622 matches played, Joaquin currently sits on 617 after his cameo for Betis during Saturday evening’s defeat to Barcelona, in which he received a standing ovation from the Spotify Camp Nou crowd after being substituted on.

Joaquín comes on to a fantastic ovation at the Spotify Camp Nou 👏 The legendary LaLiga and Real Betis figure recently announced that he would retire at the end of the current season 🌴🌟#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/IUqOGZAu0L — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 29, 2023

However, he lasted less than 20 minutes after picking up a knee injury, which forced him off before the final whistle. Marca have reported that Joaquin has suffered a possible knee sprain, although further tests will determine how severe the injury is.

Given that Joaquin needs to play in Real Betis’ remaining six matches to beat the record, and they on Athletic Club on Thursday, it is hoped that the injury is not as bad as first feared so that he can feature in Bilbao.

Image via Mundo Deportivo