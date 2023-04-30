Fabrizio Romano claims Premier League transfer interest remains in Valencia star

Valencia could be set for a summer of upheaval at the end of the 2022/23 season as they battle for La Liga survival.

Los Che have boosted their chances of staying in the top-flight next season, based on an upturn in recent form, but their position remains uncertain.

The club’s transfer plans will be impacted by whether or not they can remain in La Liga for the 2023/24 campaign with incomings and sales paused for the run-in.

One player that is certain to attract attention, regardless of Valencia’s relegation fate, is United States international Yunus Musah.

The 20-year-old is on the radar of Premier League clubs, despite his contract at the Estadio Mestalla running until 2026, with Arsenal and Chelsea both rumoured to be tracking him.

According to reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as part of his Daily Briefing with Caught Offside, Musah is still a potential target, with an ongoing chance of a summer exit.

“At the moment it’s just scouting and not advanced yet, but Musah has a good chance to move this summer, with interest from the Premier League”, he said.