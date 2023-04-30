Barcelona were interested in signing Italian starlet in January according to agent

Barcelona were looking to do business in January, having sold Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid during the winter transfer window. However, their financial situation ultimately meant that any deals were not possible.

They did look at the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Marcelo Brozovic, and it has now emerged that there were interested in signing then-Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

The 23-year-old was looking to leave the Serie A giants, and he ended up moving to Galatasaray. However, his agent Claudio Vigorelli told Relevo that Barcelona were looking into signing Zaniolo.

“In January, in Spain, it was not easy to bring him. The situation was not really created. In La Liga, the market was a bit blocked because of wages. He was on Barcelona’s list, I can confirm. They liked him, but for economic reasons, it was not a feasible operation.”

Zaniolo has shown a lot of promise in his short career, while also suffering with some bad injuries. Whether he goes on to become an option for Barcelona again in the future remains to be seen.