Barcelona have dominant record when starting their four first-choice midfielders this season

Barcelona returned to form in emphatic fashion on Saturday evening, as they defeated 10-man Real Betis 4-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Goals have been hard to come by for Barcelona of late, but being boosted by having an almost fully fit squad available meant that they had little problem scoring against Los Verdiblancos, as goals came from Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Guido Rodriguez (OG).

Barcelona have particularly struggled without Frenkie De Jong and Pedri in their side, and as pointed out by Javi Miguel, when the pair have started alongside Sergio Busquets and Gavi this season, they have a 100% record across all competitions.

The foursome never played together in European competition, which could be a contributing factor as to why Barcelona failed to progress in either the Champions League or Europa League this season.

Barcelona will hope to keep the four together again next season, and they look to built on this campaign’s solid foundation for years to come.