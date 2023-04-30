Barcelona Femeni retain La Liga title in 2022/23

Barcelona Femeni have eased to a Liga F title defence on the back of a routine 3-0 win over Sporting Huelva this weekend.

Jonatan Giráldez’s team have been in a strong position to confirm their league retention, since the start of March, but they have now confirmed their title, ahead of Real Madrid.

Key star Alexia Putellas continued her return to first team action, with a cameo role, as the Spanish international lifted the trophy at full time.

However, on the back of another domestic double, Putellas called on her teammates to now switch their focus to the UEFA Champions League final next month.

Barcelona were unable to defend their 2021 European title last season, losing out to French giants Lyon in the final, but they are back in contention this season.

The Catalans edged past Chelsea in the semi finals, with VfL Wolfsburg or Arsenal on the horizon, as opponents for the final in Eindhoven.

Images via Barcelona Femeni CF on Twitter