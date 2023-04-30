Barcelona Are Strolling To The La Liga Title: Are They Ready For The UCL Title?

The night of June 6, 2015, was memorable for Barcelona fans worldwide.

Their famous MSN (Messi, Suarez, Neymar) ‘cheat code’ had just pushed the Spanish giants to their fifth-ever UEFA Champions League title.

Fans buzzed throughout the night, and by the next morning, they were dreaming of a sixth title to come in the next season.

Unfortunately for Barcelona fans, that dream has not come true eight years later because of the club’s slump.

However, the club’s fortunes in this season’s La Liga race suggest a much brighter future.

Hence, most Barcelona fans are wondering whether their club is ready for its sixth UCL title next season.

Whether you are putting your money on it or opting for a no deposit bonus, it is hard to tell what comes next for this promising Barcelona squad, but some details in this story will provide some insights.

The promise of the 2015 UCL Title win

Barcelona is undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in European club competition history.

While the club is far from Real Madrid’s 14 UCL titles, its five titles put it on the same stage as the elite. Barcelona won their fifth title during the 2014/2015 season, beating Juventus 3-1 in Berlin.

The UCL final victory completed an unprecedented second continental treble for the Spanish giants after they had won the La Liga and Copa Del Rey titles that season.

That largely successful season birthed a lot of promises, but only disappointments have followed since then.

Barcelona’s European Records (2016 – 2023)

Barcelona’s bid to win a historic second consecutive UCL title in 2015/2016 was cut short by their local rivals, Atletico Madrid, in the quarterfinals.

Barcelona lost 2-3 on aggregate to the eventual finalists. That was the beginning of the club’s gradual decline.

In 2017, Barcelona hoped to put the disappointing exit of 2016 behind them, but they were knocked out in the quarterfinals again.

The club was hit even harder after Neymar agreed to join Paris St. Germain for a world record €220 million in the summer of 2017. The MSN was disbanded.

In 2018, Barcelona suffered a third consecutive quarterfinal exit after throwing away a three-goal lead against Roma.

The club capitulated again in 2019 and threw away a 3-0 lead against Liverpool, losing 4-3 on aggregate.

In 2020, Bayern Munich embarrassed Barcelona in an 8-2 defeat. In 2021, the Spanish giants crashed out in the Round of 16, and it’s been downhill for them.

Last and current seasons, Barcelona suffered group-stage exits in the UCL and did not fair better in the Europa League.

The Messi Factor

Messi left Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2021 after the club’s poor finances meant they could not register him for that season.

His exit has been blamed for the club’s slump in Europe. Truly, Messi was beyond special for the club. He rescued them countless times.

Even though his exit has undoubtedly made Barcelona weaker, the argument that his absence is responsible for the club’s woes in Europe is unfounded.

In August 2018, after the club’s embarrassing capitulation to Roma, Messi promised that the team would bring the UCL back to the club, but the club did not do so, even with the Argentine.

Is Xavi the man to win Barcelona their first UCL title in nearly a decade?

Frankly, Xavi’s European record as manager has been abysmal and it’s up to him to prove critics wrong.

Despite his European failure, he has led Barcelona to an excellent La Liga campaign so far.

The club has shattered and made new records in pursuing the league title. Their bitter rivals, Real Madrid, are far behind, putting them in pole position for the title.

While the Cules are ecstatic that the La Liga title is returning to Camp Nou, as they edged closer with a 4-0 win over Espanyol, the larger concern is the club’s depleted status in Europe.

Many supporters are counting on the title as a stepping stone for their club to be strong again in Europe.

Is it possible for the club to win their first UCL title in almost a decade? Definitely, but it will take incredible effort.

Pep Guardiola led his Barcelona side to a historic treble, including the UCL title, with the Catalan trying to repeat the trick now at Manchester City.

Many will argue that he had the help of a magician called Messi, but there are rumours that the magician might be returning home next season as he delays signing a new contract at PSG.

Good news for Xavi, but the jury is out on the Barcelona legend to improve the club’s fortunes in Europe.

Going into next season as the La Liga champions, Xavi will have no excuses.