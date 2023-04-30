Barcelona Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid chasing signature of highly rated Valencia youngster

After a very difficult season so far, Valencia have shown signs of getting out of trouble in recent weeks. They defeated Elche last weekend, before sealing a dramatic victory over Real Valladolid on Thursday.

Javi Guerra was the matchwinner against Real Valladolid, scoring a sensational solo goal in stoppage time. In just his fourth first team appearance, the 19-year-old came up big.

Guerra is highly rated among Valencia officials, but they aren’t the only ones that value the teenager. According to MD, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in signing him, while several Premier League team are also keeping track of his situation.

Guerra’s contract at Valencia expires at the end of next season, and with a renewal not yet secured, Los Che could be forced against their wishes into cashing in on the youngster this summer.

The situation could also depend on what league Valencia are in next season. They will certainly hope to remain in La Liga, but it will be far from easy to do so.

