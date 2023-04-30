Atletico Madrid close in on Champions League spot with Real Valladolid rout

Atletico Madrid remain on track to secure a Champions League qualification spot on the back of a 5-2 La Liga win at Real Valladolid.

Los Rojiblancos end the weekend with a 13-point cushion inside the top four as their final position edges closer to confirmation in the run-in.

Diego Simeone’s side dominated the opening stages at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla as goals from defensive duo Nahuel Molina, Jose Gimenez, and Alvaro Morata, put them 3-0 up.

Cyle Larin’s spot kick dragged the hosts back into the contest before the break with Sergio Escudero’s header setting up a tense finale.

However, the visitors avoided any late drama, via Joaquin Fernandez’s bizarre own goal, before Memphis Depay tiptoed through to fire home a fifth goal for the away side.

Atletico now need just six more league points to confirm their place inside the top four this season as Simeone’s charges host Cadiz in midweek action in Madrid.

