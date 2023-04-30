Analysis: Why Real Madrid should be doing everything to keep Carlo Ancelotti this summer

It is likely to be a busy transfer window for Real Madrid. Fran Garcia is expected to return to the club, having spent the last three season at Rayo Vallecano, while they are expected to launch a pursuit for Jude Bellingham’s signature.

However, Real Madrid may also be looking for a new manager at the end of the season, should Carlo Ancelotti decide to call time on his second spell at the club. The Italian has been heavily linked with taking over as head coach of the Brazilian national team.

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up Ancelotti’s replacement, should he decide to leave, although Marca have reported that Zinedine Zidane won’t be considered for a third spell at the club.

Zizou was rumoured to have opened talks with Real Madrid over a possible return, having been out of work since leaving Los Blancos for a second time in 2021, but it now appears that he won’t be coming back to Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether Ancelotti does leave, but Real Madrid should be doing everything they can to make him stay until the end of his current contract at least.

Having secured a sensational treble in the first season of his second spell, which included winning La Liga and the Champions League, Real Madrid are well-placed to end this season with four trophies.

Having already won the European Super Cup and Club World Cup, Real Madrid face Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, before taking on Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals over the next few weeks.

Granted, it has been a struggle for Real Madrid in La Liga this season, but injuries have affected them at various points. Karim Benzema’s struggles have particularly caused issues, but going forward, it should not be a concern to the club’s hierarchy.

However, it is important that Real Madrid strengthen in the summer, and Ancelotti should be backed in that regard. Bellingham would be a good move, but reinforcements are also needed at right back and in forward areas.

Ancelotti can only do so much, as Real Madrid’s lack of strength in depth has caused problems at various points of the season. Having to utilise the likes of Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz and a below par Dani Carvajal has not boded well.

Ancelotti is undoubtedly one of the best managers of his era, and Real Madrid have benefitted from him being at the club on both occasions. They should be looking to keep him for as long as he wishes to stay.