Xavi hails fearless Lamine Yamal on historical Barcelona debut

Xavi was full of praise for Barcelona’s history making teenager Lamine Yamal after their dominant 4-0 La Liga win over Real Betis.

La Blaugrana stormed to a key home win at the Camp Nou on the back of losing 2-1 away at Rayo Vallecano in midweek action.

Barcelona end the weekend with an 11-point lead over Real Madrid in the title race with just seven more points needed to clinch a first league title since 2019 in Catalonia.

Yamal’s late cameo at the Camp Nou created a new chapter in the club’s history as he became the youngest player to appear for the first team, aged 15-years and 290 days.

A highly anticipated debut 🔵🔴 15-year-old Lamine Yamal comes on as a substitute for Barcelona and, in doing so, becomes their youngest ever player 🌟#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/RgSBpvXKxC — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 29, 2023

Xavi has predicted he will remain with the main squad in the season run-in as part of a renewed conveyor belt of La Masia talent.

“I told him to go out and try things, and he did”, as per reports from Marca.

“He is special. He could have scored, and made an assist.

“He is very self confident, he has shown what he can do. He has no fear and he is very talented.

“He plays beyond his 15 years and he is ready to play in the first team.”

Up next for Barcelona is a home tie against Copa del Rey finalists Osasuna, and they only need three more victories to seal the title.