WATCH: Rodrygo Goes gets in on the act as Real Madrid make it 4-1 against Almeria

After conceding right on the brink of half time, Real Madrid have come out of the trap flying in the second half to restore their three-goal lead against Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The first half belonged to Karim Benzema. The Frenchman opened the scoring after five minutes, before making it 2-0 after brilliant work from Rodrygo in the Almeria penalty area. He completed his hat-trick just before half time, converting from the spot.

Lazaro pulled one back for Almeria, but Real Madrid have now added a fourth goal three minutes into the second half. Rodrygo has got it, after being set up by Dani Ceballos.

It is a brilliant strike from Rodrygo, letting fly from the edge of the box to leave Fernando Martinez in the Almeria goal with no chance.

It has been an excellent performance from Real Madrid, and they look to be building momentum ahead of a crucial set over fixtures over the coming weeks.

