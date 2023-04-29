Vinicius Junior matches Real Madrid record from 2021/22

Vinicius Junior’s incredible season at Real Madrid has broken new ground this weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side stormed to a 4-2 La Liga win over Almeria in weekend action with captain Karim Benzema netting a hat trick against the Andalucians.

However, Brazilian star Vinicius played a key role, alongside Benzema, teeing up the veteran striker for his first goal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Vini Jr 🤝 Benzema The Frenchman taps in after some brilliant play on the wing! 👏⚪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/039Mre1ksE — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 29, 2023

That brings Vinicius up to 20 assists for 2022/23 across all competitions as his development continues at an incredible pace.

The 22-year-old has now broken the 20 mark for goals and assists for a second successive season in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius Jr. now has 20+ goals and 20+ assists in back-to-back seasons for Real Madrid 💫 pic.twitter.com/tkOBcyX3xu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 29, 2023

Benzema continues to be the focal point of Ancelotti’s attack but Vinicius is one of the most deadliest wingers in world football.

However, despite his impressive showing against Almeria, a 10th league booking of the season has incurred a one game ban and he will miss the trip to Real Sociedad.