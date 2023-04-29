Sergio Busquets makes decision on whether to stay at Barcelona next season

Sergio Busquets’ future at Barcelona has been the cause of much speculation for most of this season. The 34-year-old, who has previously expressed an interest in moving to the MLS once he leaves Catalonia, sees his contract expire in the summer.

As of yet, he is yet to make a decision on his future, but both Barcelona and Inter Miami are seemingly confident that he will be at their respective clubs by the end of the summer.

Sport have reported that Busquets is arrived to give notice of his decision in the immediate future, and he is believed to have decided to sign a new contract at Barcelona, which will see him stay for at least one more year.

Lionel Messi’s possible return to Barcelona this summer has seemingly played a big decision in Busquets’ decision, although should the deal for the Argentine not come off, he is not 100% committed to re-signing.

Busquets would need to take a massive wage cut in order to remain at Barcelona, but it appears that he is only willing to do so if Messi makes a triumphant return from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.