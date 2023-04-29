Eduardo Camavinga resurgence could see Real Madrid sell first team star this summer

Eduardo Camavinga has been one of several Real Madrid players that has stepped up to great effect in 2023.

With the first team squad suffering with continual injuries, Camavinga has become an increasingly important player for Carlo Ancelotti, particularly at left back, despite his natural position being in midfield.

The Frenchman has put in a string of impressive performances at left back, and the position appears to now be his own. Ferland Mendy had been first choice, but he has been one of the players to suffer with injury issues in the second half of the season.

Rayo Vallecano’s Fran Garcia, who left Real Madrid three years ago, will return to the club this summer, and he is expected to compete with Camavinga for the starting spot at left back next season. In turn, this could allow Mendy to be sold this summer, as per Relevo.

Mendy has flattered to deceive at times, and Real Madrid officials seemingly do not value him as a long term option. With two younger players ahead of him in the pecking order, he may well be moved on in the summer to generate additional funds.

