Barcelona squad ‘80% in favour’ of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang return

Barcelona could still opt for a sensational transfer move to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the club this summer.

The Gabonese international is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, following the arrivals of Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk, and Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix.

Aubameyang has only managed one Premier League goal this season, after joining the Blues at the start of 2022/23, and the club are open to letting him go.

La Blaugrana are considering a possible move for the veteran striker, as their financial situation has improved, with Chelsea open to a free transfer.

Despite his controversial departure from the Camp Nou, the former Arsenal forward managed 11 La Liga goals in six months at the back end of 2021/22.

As per reports from Joan Fontes, the feeling towards bringing Aubameyang back to the club is positive, with an estimated 80% of the Barcelona dressing room open to a return.

Fuentes del vestuario azulgrana cuantifican en un 80% las posibilidades de la vuelta al equipo de Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. pic.twitter.com/xPS6TaAG04 — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) April 29, 2023

Barcelona are set to be busy in the market in the coming months with talks ongoing over a Lionel Messi comeback.