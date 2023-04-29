Analysis: How should Barcelona prepare for life without Sergio Busquets?

Sergio Busquets has been an incredible servant for Barcelona. Since making his competitive debut under Pep Guardiola in 2008, Busquets has turned into an indispensable member of the first team squad, which is still the case 15 years later.

Busquets is now captain at Barcelona, and he has retained his status as an important first team player under Xavi Hernandez. However, it remains to be seen how much longer he stays in Catalonia, as speculation over his future continues to mount.

Busquets’ current contract expires at the end of the season, and so far, he is yet to sign a renewal. He has shown interest in a move to the MLS upon the end of his Barcelona career, although it appears that he will stay at the La Liga leaders for at least one more season.

Irrespectively, Barcelona must begin to prepare for life without Busquets. He has shown signs of performance drop-off in recent seasons, understandable given his age, and there’s no guarantee that he stays for more than an extra season.

However, it is a tricky process for Barcelona, as their ability to replace him is impaired by their financial struggles. In an ideal world, they could sign a long-term replacement to learn under him for a year, before taking over from the 2024/25 season.

However, that likely won’t be the case as Barcelona cannot afford to spend big this summer, although they are making steps to improve the situation for future seasons.

One possibility that Barcelona may take is replacing Busquets on a short-term basis, with Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic being one option to do so. The Croatian has been linked with a switch to Catalonia in recent months, namely through a swap deal involving Franck Kessie, who Barcelona are reportedly willing to let go this summer.

However, if Barcelona wish to do a swap deal with Inter, time may be running out, with Daily Mail (via MD) reporting that Newcastle United are willing to pay €35m to sign Brozovic this summer. Given Inter, like Barcelona, are struggling financially, they may choose to take the cash over Kessie.

However, the Brozovic is not necessarily one that makes too much sense anyway, especially if Ilkay Gundogan joins in the summer from Manchester City. He can play as a pivot if necessary, as can Frenkie De Jong, so Barcelona are covered in terms of depth in that regard.

Barcelona’s focus should be seeking out a long-term replacement for Busquets, even if they cannot achieve it this summer. It looks like the 34-year-old will stay for at least one more year, so club officials have extra time to sign someone.

It is vitally important that Barcelona find the right Busquets replacement. He has held down the fort for well over a decade, and his replacement will have to do the same for many years to come.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images