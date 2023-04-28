Real Madrid set ‘opening price’ in Jude Bellingham transfer talks

Real Madrid are ready formally begin transfer talks with Borussia Dortmund over their key target Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos are tipped as the favourites to sign the England international this summer following Liverpool’s withdrawal from the race for the 19-year-old.

Despite Dortmund’s attempts to secure a contract extension for their star midfielder he now looks set to move on from Signal Iduna Park.

Real Madrid are prepared to follow a similar pattern to their 2022 signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco by personally sending officials to Germany to underline their commitment to the deal.

As per reports from Diario AS, Bellingham has indicated his choice of switch is to join Real Madrid, as negotiations move on to the next phase.

Real Madrid are not currently willing to match Dortmund’s €150m asking price, as part of the talks, with their ‘opening price’ set at a club record €120m, and they will potentially walk away if that is not accepted.