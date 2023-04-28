Real Madrid looking to repeat Aurelien Tchouameni transfer strategy this summer

Real Madrid are looking to repeat the same trick twice this summer, after successfully bringing in Aurelien Tchouameni amid competition from the Premier League. This time the objective is Jude Bellingham.

The French midfielder was the subject of interest from Chelsea and Liverpool last summer, as per Marca, but Real Madrid managed to sign him from AS Monaco with swift and assured moves.

Tchouameni was closer to moving to England and could have earned more money there, but at the right moment, Los Blancos paid him a visit that convinced him that Real Madrid was the place to be.

They will now look to produce the same story with Bellingham. The most recent reporting is that Bellingham wants to join Real Madrid this summer, which would suggest their strategy may not even be necessary, or it might already have happened. Perhaps the trickiest part will be the negotiations with Borussia Dortmund though.