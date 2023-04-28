Real Madrid legend gets in the face of opposition basketball player after brawl on court

Real Madrid’s basketball team were defeated in the Euroleague last night, but the headline news was a major brawl that broke out at the Wizink Centre.

With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Los Blancos were 15 points down to Serbian side Partizan, staring defeat in the face.

HUGE BRAWL just went down in Wizink Center between Partizan and Real Madrid players 😱 #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/wkpzyIQTcM — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) April 27, 2023

A foul committed led to a Partizan player squaring up to his Real Madrid opponent, after which a brawl broke out between the two teams.

After a version of calm was restored, Real Madrid Castilla manager and club legend Raul Gonzalez was seen getting in the face of one of the Partizan players from his first row seat.

QUE RAÚL GONZÁLEZ BLANCO SE LEVANTA A METERLE UNA COLLEJA A PUNTER JAJAJAJJAJAA pic.twitter.com/CpaBqFrm5o — 🌚 (@LeClutchman) April 27, 2023

This is the second time in recent weeks that Real Madrid athletes have been involved in violent action, after Fede Valverde supposedly punched Alex Baena recently. Australian player Dante Exum, who plays for Partizan, left the stadium on crutches after the game after being thrown to the ground.