Real Betis lose key attacking threat ahead of Barcelona clash

Barcelona will come into their clash with a nearly fully fit squad on Saturday, but their opponents have suffered a key loss at the last minute.

The Blaugrana can once again count on Ousmane Dembele and Andreas Christensen, who are returning from three- and one-month absences respectively. Only Sergi Roberto is out injured.

Real Betis have lost Borja Iglesias at the last minute, as Manuel Pellegrini confirmed before the game to Diario AS.

“Borja has had a knock for a couple of weeks. He’s not 100 percent playable, so he’s not in the squad. Sabaly is recovering, but he’s not ready to play yet.”

Aitor Ruibal looks set to reprise his role at right-back as Youssouf Sabaly is not available, as is the case for Victor Ruiz.

Pellegrini was optimistic about their form though, coming off a 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad.

“The team arrives in good shape, it is having a very consistent season. Some believe that the team is capable of winning every game. We have had some moments lacking creativity, but we have always competed. Against La Real we didn’t play in the best way at the beginning, but then we had total control. We continue along the same line, we have almost always been in the European zone.”

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for both Pellegrini, and Joaquin, who will be playing for the final time at Camp Nou, after announcing his retirement. Real Betis are looking to reduce the gap to Real Sociedad in fourth, which currently lies at six points.

