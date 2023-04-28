Pep Guardiola makes Premier League and Champions League comparison

Pep Guardiola has insisted his Manchester City side are not focusing on the Champions League yet.

City are on course for a potential treble of major trophies this season, ahead of a crunch run-in for Guardiola, and his star studded squad.

The defending champions have regained control of the Premier League title race, over rivals Arsenal, alongside booking an FA Cup final date against old foes Manchester United.

Guardiola is also plotting a first ever Champions League title in Manchester ahead of facing holders Real Madrid in the semi finals next month.

However, the Catalan insisted his attention remains on domestic matters, until the prospect of Los Blancos comes closer into view.

“We don’t have time to prioritise anything. To be champion again in the Premier League is at a similar level as the Champions League”, as per reports from the Manchester Evening News.

“It’s every week against everyone. My attention now is on Fulham this weekend, then West Ham, then Leeds.

“After that, we will prepare for Madrid.”

Guardiola’s side can take top spot in the Premier League for the, first time since August, with a win away at Fulham, as they still have two games in hand over Arsenal.

His side will face a trip to relegation battling Everton in between their two semi final games against Real Madrid.