Jose Bordalas could still make Getafe return

Former Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas could change his mind over answering their managerial SOS call next month.

Bordalas left Getafe in 2021, after five years in the Spanish capital, to take over at Valencia ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Alicante-born coach enjoyed a strong record at Getafe, keeping them away from relegation danger, with two top half finishes, and a first ever Europa League qualification.

Despite a mixed time at the Estadio Mestalla, Bordalas robustly defend himself over accusations of poor performance with Los Che, prior to his exit last summer.

The 59-year-old is rumoured to have rejected the chance to take over from Quique Sanchez Flores, following his sacking last week, with Getafe slipping into the drop zone

Sporting Director Ruben Reyes was named as Flores’ immediate replacement, for this weekend’s trip to relegation rivals Espanyol.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Bordalas has changed his mind over rejecting the original return package, and will accept a short term role.

Reyes will take charge in Catalonia, but Bordalas could be back for training next week, ahead of hosting Celta Vigo on May 3.