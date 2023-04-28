Jose Bordalas defends Valencia spell – ‘Don’t put me in the same bag as the last three managers’

Former Valencia manager Jose Bordalas has defended his time at the club, and asked that they stop ‘inventing fallacies’ about him the press.

Bordalas, always a controversial figure, was adamant that his Valencia side were the best in the last three years, and that his style of football is not defensive. He cited the fact that Johan Cruyff was his idol as kid as evidence of that, and the fact that his sides tend to defend high up.

Speaking to Relevo, Bordalas explained that his side were better than their last three managers.

“Last season was the only one of the last four in which the team never looked down. I find it funny because they always put me in the same bag as the rest, with my teams they don’t give them credit, they take it away.”

“I hear a lot of things like ‘it wasn’t a problem with Bordalas, nor with Javi Gracia, Celades or Gattuso’. Do not put me in the same bag, my team was not been fighting for relegation. I had to reserve a lot of players in March because we were in a semi-final against Athletic, who we beat in an outstanding way, and then a final awaited us with a very weak squad.”

He also felt that he deserved more respect from Los Che, who he believes have been spreading lies about his time in charge.

“I think I deserve respect because I gave absolutely everything and I only ask that they respect me and that no more fallacies are invented, which continue to be put out from within the club. The Valencia fans are incredible, very demanding, and I wish them the best.”

Bordalas’ Valencia finished ninth and lost on penalties to Real Betis in the final of the Copa del Rey. He has been out of work since leaving the club, although reportedly turned down an offer to return to Getafe.