‘Joaquin could’ve played for Barcelona’ and ‘Pellegrini is an example for us’ – Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has paid tribute to Real Betis legend Joaquin Sanchez and their manager Manuel Pellegrini, ahead of their clash with both on Saturday night.

Joaquin announced his retirement recently and if he plays, it will be the 41-year-old’s final appearance at Camp Nou in his 23-year long career.

Xavi spoke of how he would remember Joaquin.

“I can tell you that I will remember the person beyond the player, who has been extraordinary. He has been one of the best wingers I have seen in my career. I have always thought that he could have played for Barca. He is a happy, noble person, funny. A good person, a good companion, a worker. I like talking about him. That’s the best memory, a smile.”

Following that he was asked about Betis’ coach, Pellegrini. The Chilean coach has been in Spanish football for a significant period too, and Xavi was full of praise – even calling the former Real Madrid boss a reference for his own side.

“Pellegrini is an example for our model of play. He always has playing in mind. Of having the ball. Putting in technically gifted players. His teams are very good to watch and you want to watch their games. It’s always nice to see a coach like that. You always notice the work of Pelllegrini, always leaving a positive legacy.”

The absence of Joaquin in the coming seasons will be keenly felt in Spanish football, as one of the largest characters and most entertaining footballers in the game. Xavi showed genuine enjoyment speaking about him, removed for a moment from the slog of the press conference.

Barcelona Joaquin Manuel Pellegrini Real Betis Xavi Hernandez

