Hugo Sotelo – the latest talent to come out of Celta Vigo being watched by Barcleona and Real Madrid

Celta Vigo are beginning to garner more a reputation for their excellent work in the academy at Afouteza, and it appears the latest off the production line is already building his own reputation too.

The top three Spanish goalscorers in La Liga all hail from the Celta academy, in Joselu, Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias, while Gabri Veiga sits just behind them.

Veiga has already been linked with a move away from Celta too, with his €40m release supposedly of interest to a number of Premier League teams and Real Madrid. President Carlos Mourino has told the press on multiple occasions that he is likely to be bought from them this summer.

As per Relevo, Los Blancos are interested in central midfielder Hugo Sotelo. The 19-year-old, currently turning out for Celta B, has already made his debut with senior side and is standing out for the junior outfit.

Sotelo cuts the figure of a classic Spanish central midfielder, something which has been to Barcelona’s liking too, who feel that Sotelo possesses the tenets of La Masia in his game already.

Neither have made offers yet, but Barcelona have made their interest known, while one more Spanish side have also registered an interest in Sotelo, but have not been named.

Sotelo joined Celta at the age of eight and has been a mainstay through the age groups until now. Blessed with an excellent touch, a solid shot from distance and a creative edge, which helps him stand out. He also gets into the box regularly.

Little is said of his off the ball talents, which perhaps highlights that he excels more with it, while La Voz de Galicia also interviewed one of his former managers, who revealed that he is taking steps to bulk up his physique in order to compete with the seasoned professionals.

Claudio Giraldez remarked in the same interview that he had something of a rebellious streak in him that often needed to be pointed in the right direction. ‘He was the smallest but he was always the best, from another galaxy’, was another phrase crediting Sotelo with plenty of talent.

Celta Vigo intend to renew him this summer, which matches the intention of the player himself. They are keen to ensure that Sotelo stays, but also to bump up his release clause to an initial €20m, rising later in the contract.

While it may not have the name of other academies, once again it appears Afouteza is likely to bless the first team at Celta with another excellent product.

